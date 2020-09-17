SpecialsUnemployment 2020Make Me Smart DailyRace and EconomyFast-Track Vaccines

Loading...

0:00
0% played
My Economy

As sales boom, Black business owner juggles two jobs

Andie Corban Sep 17, 2020
Heard on: Marketplace
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images
My Economy

As sales boom, Black business owner juggles two jobs

Andie Corban Sep 17, 2020
Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download

Womenswear designer Aliya Wanek, based in the Bay Area, is facing more than just pandemic-related changes in what people are buying.

“[With] the spotlight on supporting Black-owned businesses, definitely within the past two months, there’s been exponential growth with the business,” Wanek said. “[It’s] really exciting, but also really crazy at the same time.”

  • Clothing designer and speech therapist Aliya Wanek, left.
    Clothing designer and speech therapist Aliya Wanek, left. (Courtesy of Wanek)
  • Aliya Wanek’s clothing designs from her eponymous label. Wanek featured second from right. (Courtesy of Wanek)

In addition to her clothing line, Wanek works full-time as a speech therapist.

Before COVID-19, she’d spend a full day with her students before spending four to six hours working on her clothing line. Now, she said she’s gained tens of thousands of followers on Instagram and sold out collections in a few days.

“It’s been a pretty big adjustment,” she said. Wanek plans to spend the next year working both jobs and monitoring if her business remains as popular as it’s been recently.

“I was thinking about it, and I don’t know if I’ve really heard of people who are like, ‘I hold two full-time jobs successfully,'” Wanek said. “I don’t know if that’s possible.”

Click the audio player above to hear the full story. Let us know what’s going on in your economy using the form below, and your story may be featured on a future edition of “My Economy.”

As a nonprofit news organization, our future depends on listeners like you who believe in the power of public service journalism.

Your investment in Marketplace helps us remain paywall-free and ensures everyone has access to trustworthy, unbiased news and information, regardless of their ability to pay.

Donate today — in any amount — to become a Marketplace Investor. Now more than ever, your commitment makes a difference.

Also Included in

My EconomyRace and Economy
Tags in this Story
New census data reveals more details about LGBTQ community
New census data reveals more details about LGBTQ community
The homebuilding industry still needs thousands of workers, and it's looking in new places to hire
The homebuilding industry still needs thousands of workers, and it's looking in new places to hire
Who can afford to vote?
This Is Uncomfortable
Who can afford to vote?
Fed's final message before November election: moderation
Elections 2020
Fed's final message before November election: moderation