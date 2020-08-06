For Uber, a diverse business model is the key to weathering COVID-19

Uber is expected to report quarterly results Thursday. It’s been a tough time for the ride-sharing part of its business, with people sheltering in place and hunkering down during the pandemic. So, the company has had to make some changes.

Uber’s core business of ride-sharing relies on people going out. Which was a problem when people started staying at home. Gad Allon is a professor of operations and information at Wharton. He’s looked at how the shutdown has affected the company and describes it as a “huge hit.”

“It would take a while to bounce back,” Allon said.

But Allon said that unlike some other companies, Uber has diversified. There’s Uber Eats, a food ordering and delivery platform. This spring, some people ordered more takeout food and drinks from restaurants.

Then, the company committed to buying delivery startup Postmates for more than $2.6 billion. New York University professor Arun Sundararajan, author of “The Sharing Economy,” said that acquisition shows “that they are doubling down on the Eats and delivery business as their path to short-term growth.”

And he said, in a few years, when more of us are back to working in offices, we may use more ride-share services like Uber again.

COVID-19 Economy FAQs It’s still the question on everyone’s minds: What’s going on with extra COVID-19 unemployment benefits? The $600-a-week payments have ended, officially, as of July 31. For now, there is no additional federal pandemic unemployment assistance. House Democrats want to renew the $600 payments. Senate Republicans have proposed giving the unemployed 70% of their most recent salary by this October, when state unemployment offices have had time to reconfigure their computer systems to do those calculations. Until then, jobless workers would just get another $200. But, nothing has been agreed upon yet. What’s the latest on evictions? For millions of Americans, things are looking grim. Unemployment is high, and pandemic eviction moratoriums have expired in states across the country. And as many people already know, eviction is something that can haunt a person’s life for years. For instance, getting evicted can make it hard to rent again. And that can lead to spiraling poverty. Which retailers are requiring that people wear masks when shopping? And how are they enforcing those rules? Walmart, Target, Lowe’s, CVS, Home Depot, Costco — they all have policies that say shoppers are required to wear a mask. When an employee confronts a customer who refuses, the interaction can spin out of control, so many of these retailers are telling their workers to not enforce these mandates. But, just having them will actually get more people to wear masks. You can find answers to more questions on unemployment benefits and COVID-19 here. Read More Collapse