What role should employees play in enforcing social distancing rules?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
What role should employees play in enforcing social distancing rules?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
More states are easing some lockdown restrictions, but that easing comes with a lot of questions for businesses that are opening back up.
First, The Wall Street Journal, and then The New York Times, got a hold of the plan at McDonald’s, where the bathrooms will be cleaned every half hour and there are company talking points to be used by employees to deal with customers who break the rules.
That is going to be thorny at lots of businesses.
Los Angeles requires residents to wear masks outside their homes, including when they shop at stores. But Dionna Richardson, a cashier at Ralphs, sees customers who don’t wear them.
“And I’ll say, ‘Sir, you know, next time you come in’ — or, ‘Ma’am, I need you to wear a face mask,’ and then they cuss me out,” Richardson said. “‘I’ll do what I want. Don’t ever tell me what to do again.'”
She’s heard about violent incidents erupting in other stores. Earlier this week, a security guard at an LA Target suffered a broken arm after employees confronted two men about allegedly not wearing face masks.
“It shouldn’t be the role of a retail employee to enforce the law,” said Jason Brewer, with the Retail Industry Leaders Association. He says stores should rely on signs and PA announcements to inform the public of the rules.
But those rules have become symbols of differing world views, says Thomas Pepinsky at Cornell University.
“The mask is a visible reminder of the existence of a crisis,” Pepinsky said.
And that means retail employees may find that a request to wear a mask puts them in a tough spot.
COVID-19 Economy FAQs
When does the expanded COVID-19 unemployment insurance run out?
The CARES Act, passed by Congress and signed by President Donald Trump in March, authorized extra unemployment payments, increasing the amount of money, and broadening who qualifies. The increased unemployment benefits have an expiration date — an extra $600 per week the act authorized ends on July 31.
Which states are reopening?
Many states have started to relax the restrictions put in place in order to slow the spread of COVID-19. Although social-distancing measures still hold virtually everywhere in the country, more than half of states have started to phase out stay-at-home orders and phase in business reopenings. Others, like New York, are on slower timelines.
Is it worth applying for a job right now?
It never hurts to look, but as unemployment reaches levels last seen during the Great Depression and most available jobs are in places that carry risks like the supermarket or warehouses, it isn’t a bad idea to sit tight either, if you can.
You can find answers to more questions here.
As a nonprofit news organization, our future depends on listeners like you who believe in the power of public service journalism.
Your investment in Marketplace helps us remain paywall-free and ensures everyone has access to trustworthy, unbiased news and information, regardless of their ability to pay.
Donate today — in any amount — to become a Marketplace Investor. Now more than ever, your commitment makes a difference.
We’re in this together.