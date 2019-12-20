Featured Now The SeasonCheck Your Balance ™️Workplace CultureMake Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Marketplace Morning Report

Pining for the perfect Christmas tree

Dec 20, 2019
States look to new holiday shopping tax dollars post Wayfair decision

Kimberly Adams Dec 20, 2019
An eBay representative shows customers the eBay app at a holiday market in Denver in 2017.
Tom Cooper/Getty Images for eBay

Retailers are in midst of the big shopping season of the year. And for online retailers, things are a bit different than last year.

In many states, it’s the first holiday shopping season since they starting requiring online businesses to collect sales tax following the June 2018 Supreme Court decision in South Dakota v. Wayfair.

Most, but not all states, have a variety of rules in place to regulate taxes for online shoppers, but some states still have legislation in progress or don’t collect sales tax at all.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

