Prepare yourself for the 2020 news cycle with comfort only independent journalism can provide.
Become a Marketplace Investor and get your Marketplace “Security” Blanket for just $10/month!
Retailers are in midst of the big shopping season of the year. And for online retailers, things are a bit different than last year.
In many states, it’s the first holiday shopping season since they starting requiring online businesses to collect sales tax following the June 2018 Supreme Court decision in South Dakota v. Wayfair.
Most, but not all states, have a variety of rules in place to regulate taxes for online shoppers, but some states still have legislation in progress or don’t collect sales tax at all.
Click the audio player above to hear the full story.
If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air. But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.
Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.
When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.
Prepare yourself for the 2020 news cycle with comfort only independent journalism can provide.
Become a Marketplace Investor and get your Marketplace “Security” Blanket for just $10/month!