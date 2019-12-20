Retailers are in midst of the big shopping season of the year. And for online retailers, things are a bit different than last year.

In many states, it’s the first holiday shopping season since they starting requiring online businesses to collect sales tax following the June 2018 Supreme Court decision in South Dakota v. Wayfair.

Most, but not all states, have a variety of rules in place to regulate taxes for online shoppers, but some states still have legislation in progress or don’t collect sales tax at all.

