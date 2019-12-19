Featured Now The SeasonCheck Your Balance ™️Workplace CultureMake Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
The Uncertain Hour

Season 2: A new piece of the opioid crisis origin story, revealed

Dec 19, 2019
More Info
Share on

Latest Episodes

Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Corner Office from Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech

Our Shows

Marketplace Morning Report 5,202 Episodes
Marketplace 3,995 Episodes
Marketplace Tech 2,702 Episodes
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly 160 Episodes
Corner Office from Marketplace 121 Episodes
This Is Uncomfortable 27 Episodes
The Uncertain Hour 26 Episodes

Companies say they want more skilled workers. What’s a “skilled worker?”

Nova Safo Dec 19, 2019
Share Now on:
Share
Woodworkers fall into the skilled workers category.
Romain Lafabregue/AFP via Getty Images

A majority of middle market businesses — with revenues between $10 million and $1 billion — are looking to hire more workers, according to a report Thursday from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. But they’re having trouble finding enough “skilled workers.”

Every job requires some sort of skill, but the term typically means people with “some kind of specialized skill that requires some higher education credentials or some specific training,” said Heidi Shierholz, senior economist at the Economic Policy Institute. 

While coders and IT specialists are included in that group, so are woodworkers. Tony Sandkamp, owner of Sandkamp Woodworks in New Jersey, tries to keep his skilled workers employed and happy so that he doesn’t have to replace them in a difficult job market.

“Employees that are highly skilled as cabinet makers and woodworkers are highly desirable and very difficult to get a hold of,” Sandkamp said. “I don’t want to lose somebody so that will push up wages.”

Across the country, wages were up 3.1% last month from the year before. The skills shortage is also pushing some companies to hire relatively unskilled workers and then train them, a costly process, according to Elizabeth Crofoot, senior economist at The Conference Board. 

“So what [employers] are having to do is lower their requirements in terms of education, skill and experience in order to get these people into the door,” Crofoot said. 

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air.  But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.

Also Included in

Tags in this Story
GIVE NOW

David has the answers to your questions! 

Become an Investor TODAY to get an invitation to our exclusive AMA series.

Don’t miss out on our 2020 Ask Me Anything series!

 

The only way to get your invitation is when you become a Marketplace Investor TODAY.

Contribute a one-time gift of $60 or donate $5/month to ask your favorite Marketplace hosts – David Brancaccio, Molly Wood and Kai Ryssdal – anything! 

INVEST IN MARKETPLACE