Marketplace Morning Report

What's your Thanksgiving spread's carbon footprint?

Nov 27, 2019
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
My Economy

Prioritizing stability over wealth

Andie Corban Nov 27, 2019
Photo courtesy of Louise Eberle

My Economy tells the story of the new economic normal through the eyes of people trying to make it, because we know the only numbers that really matter are the ones in your economy.

After graduating from college, Ohio native Louise Eberle moved to New York City to pursue her dreams of becoming a modern dancer. There, she picked up several part-time jobs to make ends meet.

“I felt like I had very little leverage,” Eberle said. She asked several of her bosses for a more stable schedule or salary. “My boss was kind of just like ‘yeah, good luck with that. This is what it is, and you’re welcome to walk.'”

Eberle moved back to her hometown and enrolled in a teaching program. Now 32, she’s in her first year as a public school Spanish teacher.

“Being able to predict and plan and have some sort of stability is far more enticing than the idea of accumulating a large amount of wealth.”

She takes advantage of her 40-hour per week contract to pursue outside activities like gardening and cooking with her partner.

This series only works with your help. Let us know how your economy is doing using this form, and your story may be featured on a future edition of “My Economy.

