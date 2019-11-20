Featured Now Fall of the Berlin WallCheck Your Balance ™️The SeasonThis Is Uncomfortable

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace

There are 6,000 employee-owned companies in the U.S. How do they work?

Nov 20, 2019
More Info
Share on

Latest Episodes

Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Corner Office from Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report

Toy tariff story

Nov 20, 2019
More Info
Share on
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report

Our Shows

Marketplace Morning Report 5,139 Episodes
Marketplace 3,975 Episodes
Marketplace Tech 2,681 Episodes
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly 156 Episodes
Corner Office from Marketplace 117 Episodes
The Uncertain Hour 25 Episodes
This Is Uncomfortable 24 Episodes

Investment in online purchase, curbside pickup pays off for Target

Sabri Ben-Achour Nov 20, 2019
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
A Target in Albany, California.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Target reported earnings today and boy, did the retailer ever hit it out of the park. Earnings per share, revenue and same-store sales all grew more than analysts expected. Digital sales surged by 31%. The retailer’s been shifting tariff costs back up into its supply chain, but the real success story seems to be Target’s online sales strategy, which isn’t all that “online” at all.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

Also Included in

Tags in this Story
Fall of the Berlin Wall
Read More
Fall of the Berlin Wall
The financial lessons of Germany's reunification 30 years ago.  
Check Your Balance ™️
Read More
Check Your Balance ™️
Personal finance from Marketplace. Where the economy, your personal life and money meet.
How We Survive
Read More
How We Survive
Climate change is here. Experts say we need to adapt. This series explores the role of technology in helping humanity weather the changes ahead.