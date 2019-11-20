Investment in online purchase, curbside pickup pays off for Target
Target reported earnings today and boy, did the retailer ever hit it out of the park. Earnings per share, revenue and same-store sales all grew more than analysts expected. Digital sales surged by 31%. The retailer’s been shifting tariff costs back up into its supply chain, but the real success story seems to be Target’s online sales strategy, which isn’t all that “online” at all.
