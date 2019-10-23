Do you have questions about open enrollment?
Share Now on:
It’s just about that time of the year: Open enrollment, when you can sign up for health insurance if you don’t already have it, or re-up or switch plans if you do.
In most states, the window to sign up is just six weeks, Nov. 1 through Dec. 15, though some states have extended deadlines.
Choosing a health plan can be confusing and stressful, whether you’re doing it through healthcare.gov, a state exchange or your employer.
Do you have questions about open enrollment for 2020? If so, send them our way, and we’ll do our best to answer them.
If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air. But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.
Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.
When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.