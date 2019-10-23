Featured Now Check Your Balance ™️How We SurviveKai ExplainsThis Is Uncomfortable

Marketplace Morning Report

Google's 200-second quantum leap

Oct 23, 2019
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace

Do you have questions about open enrollment?

Samantha Fields Oct 23, 2019
Open enrollment starts soon for 2020. What questions do you have?
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

It’s just about that time of the year: Open enrollment, when you can sign up for health insurance if you don’t already have it, or re-up or switch plans if you do.

In most states, the window to sign up is just six weeks, Nov. 1 through Dec. 15, though some states have extended deadlines.

Choosing a health plan can be confusing and stressful, whether you’re doing it through healthcare.gov, a state exchange or your employer.

Do you have questions about open enrollment for 2020? If so, send them our way, and we’ll do our best to answer them.

Check Your Balance ™️
Check Your Balance ™️
Personal finance from Marketplace. Where the economy, your personal life and money meet.
How We Survive
How We Survive
Climate change is here. Experts say we need to adapt. This series explores the role of technology in helping humanity weather the changes ahead.