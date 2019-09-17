Featured Now How We SurviveWorkplace CultureMy EconomyThis Is Uncomfortable

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report

"Taco Tuesday" is already trademarked... by a company in Wyoming

Sep 17, 2019
More Info
Share on

Latest Episodes

Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report

Less than zero

Sep 17, 2019
More Info
Share on
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report

Our Shows

Marketplace Morning Report 5,002 Episodes
Marketplace 3,928 Episodes
Marketplace Tech 2,635 Episodes
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly 146 Episodes
Corner Office from Marketplace 110 Episodes
The Uncertain Hour 25 Episodes
This Is Uncomfortable 15 Episodes
My Economy

Taking on this economy as a newly single parent

Andie Corban Sep 17, 2019
Share Now on:
Share
Hillary Barbour working at a Portland food festival.
Courtesy of Hillary Barbour

With several economic indicators pointing toward a possible recession, some American consumers are starting to brace themselves. Some workers are still recovering from the Great Recession and worry what a new recession might mean for their retirement funds. For people who have recently divorced, that idea might hit closer to home.

My name is Hillary Barbour, and I live with my daughter in Portland, Oregon. I’m a mid-level executive for a food and restaurant company.

Just in the last year, I ended a 15-year relationship and a nine-year marriage, and I have a 7-year old daughter. And as the high-earning spouse, I am now basically about 98% financially responsible for our child’s future.

My radar is a lot more sensitive now to things that are happening in the market in particular. My entire retirement savings just got cut in half because I had to give half of it to my ex-spouse, so I almost feel like I’m going through my own 2009 again, except that 10 years ago I was 37 years old. I’m 47 now. I’m a lot more cognizant of my financial situation, and I’m really trying to pay attention to, like, OK, if we are facing a recession, I’m subject to the whims of the market. And so when I think about and listen to the trends, I’m thinking, “Oh, boy.”

I almost feel like I’m in that category of, like, I’m one catastrophic, uninsured health incident away, whether it’s to me or my child, from, like, the whole thing just being wiped out.

But it’s the kind of thing where it’s, like, on a day-to-day level, every time I get in my car — and I drive a 2005 Honda, but it’s my car, and I’m, like, I need to be present to what’s going on here because I can’t buy a new car right now. It’s not in the plan.

This series only works with your help. Let us know how your economy is doing using this form, and your story may be featured on a future edition of My Economy.

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air.  But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.

Also Included in

My Economy
Tags in this Story
Join Ashley
“I use clips from the show in my classes so students can grasp complex ideas and make connections to their own lives.”
Ashley, Ft. Worth, TX
Marketplace Investor