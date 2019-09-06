Florida counties show filmmakers the money

Many states offer financial incentives in the hopes of landing major film and TV productions. But according to the National Conference of State Legislatures, more than a dozen states have ended their incentive programs over the last decade due to tightening budgets and uncertainty over the economic benefits. Florida is one of them. But some of the state’s largest counties are offering incentives of their own.



