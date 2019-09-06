Featured Now My EconomyGun violence in the workplaceOnline RadicalizationHow We Survive

Marketplace Morning Report

Momentum appears to have slowed for job creation

Sep 6, 2019
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace
The Uncertain Hour
This Is Uncomfortable
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace

Florida counties show filmmakers the money

Bradley George Sep 6, 2019
Many states offer financial incentives in the hopes of landing major film and TV productions. But according to the National Conference of State Legislatures, more than a dozen states have ended their incentive programs over the last decade due to tightening budgets and uncertainty over the economic benefits. Florida is one of them. But some of the state’s largest counties are offering incentives of their own.

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air.  But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.

 