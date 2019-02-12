A new report by the Consumer Federation America suggests it's due to strict regulations. - Pattanaphong Khuankaew/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Want to save money on your car insurance? Forget about lizards, ducks or talking boxes, according to a new study from the Consumer Federation of America, and push for better regulation. The consumer advocacy group says that’s the way rates have been brought under control in California, where premiums have grown less than a quarter as much as they have nationwide. Other consumer advocates and researchers aren't so sure about that, but they have suggestions.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.