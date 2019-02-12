By Molly Wood and Kai Ryssdal
We're taking the Oscars to The Dark Place this week, y'all.
Between controversy over best picture nominees, changes to which awards are handed out during commercials and ever-plummeting ratings, this year's Academy Awards are a hostless mess. That's to say nothing of Hollywood's ongoing problems with representation and harassment. And what about the Grammys? New York Times critic-at-large Wesley Morris helps us sort through the awards noise and see if there are lessons to learn. Plus: It's our 100th episode! We have cake in the studio and surprise treat for all of you!

