Between controversy over best picture nominees, changes to which awards are handed out during commercials and ever-plummeting ratings, this year's Academy Awards are a hostless mess. That's to say nothing of Hollywood's ongoing problems with representation and harassment. And what about the Grammys? New York Times critic-at-large Wesley Morris helps us sort through the awards noise and see if there are lessons to learn. Plus: It's our 100th episode! We have cake in the studio and surprise treat for all of you!
