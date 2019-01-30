Apple beats analysts' estimates while Facebook and Microsoft are expected to have strong quarters. - Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Several giants in the technology sector announce their 2018 fourth-quarter earnings this week. Apple, which warned investors that an economic slowdown in China is likely to drag down its results, beat analysts revenue expectations by a penny a share. After markets close on Wednesday, we'll hear from Facebook, which may soon learn what sanctions it might face from the Federal Trade Commission for violating privacy regulations, and Microsoft, which has been snapping up cloud-computing clients from Amazon.

