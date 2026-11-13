The Fed vs. AI inflation

Inflation is still really stubborn, and AI is a major culprit. Plus: PE cookies, career pivots, and crisis comms.
In a week filled with news about now-former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and the ensuing fallout in the AI industry, new inflation data also came out. Both events may have implications for the broader economy.
Nvidia has had a scandal-filled week. It has an earnings call on Tuesday.
When Randy Spicocchi picked up some post-retirement hobbies after moving to Hawaii, he said he didn’t foresee his pastime becoming a business.
Fed Chair Warsh will convene a forum on Monday to look at AI’s impact on the economy and monetary policy.
Franchise-model restaurants are very attractive to private equity investors, says Courtney Smith at Ravenous. “You can squeeze a lot out of the margins if they're franchises.”