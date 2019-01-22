By Kai Ryssdal and Molly Wood
January 22, 2019 | 4:37 PM
Listen to this story
DownloadEmbed
Students pull a mock 'ball &amp; chain' representing the $1.4 trilling outstanding student debt at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, in 2016.
Students pull a mock 'ball & chain' representing the $1.4 trilling outstanding student debt at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, in 2016. - 
Listen To The Story
Marketplace

Picture this: After years of hard work, the world is your oyster. You're about to graduate with an advanced degree into a prestigious field. Then, you're out to lunch and you see a restaurant manager position that pays just as much as your hopeful starting salary, but without the student debt attached. One of our listeners was in that position recently. And he's not alone: Americans face $1.3+ trillion in student debt, and less assurance the job market's going to provide salaries to cover it. We put this soul searching to Maura Reynolds, a senior editor at Politico, who's just out with new findings on the skills-education-employment pipeline.

“I think the best compliment I can give is not to say how much your programs have taught me (a ton), but how much Marketplace has motivated me to go out and teach myself.” – Michael in Arlington, VA

As a nonprofit news organization, what matters to us is the same thing that matters to you: being a source for trustworthy, independent news that makes people smarter about business and the economy. So if Marketplace has helped you understand the economy better, make more informed financial decisions or just encouraged you to think differently, we’re asking you to give a little something back.

Become a Marketplace Investor today – in whatever amount is right for you – and keep public service journalism strong. We’re grateful for your support.

Follow Kai Ryssdal at @kairyssdal