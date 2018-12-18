- Andrew Burton/Getty Images

Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/12/18/business/make-me-smart-kai-and-molly/95-our-predictions-2019/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

It's our last new episode of 2018, which means it's time to check in on the predictions we made this time last year. Were we right or wrong? And what's coming next? Some of our favorite guests are back to help out, like activist Ai-Jen Poo, comedian Adam Conover and librarian of Congress Carla Hayden. And, of course, we'll hear from you and what you're seeing in the mists for 2019.

We'll be replaying some of our favorite interviews during a holiday break, back with new episodes Jan. 15. And don't forget, there's still time to donate to our year-end pledge drive. Thanks so much for spending this year with us, and we'll see you in 2019!

This episode is sponsored by the Aspen Institute, Navy Federal Credit Union and Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage.