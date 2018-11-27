By Kai Ryssdal and Molly Wood
November 27, 2018 | 11:09 AM
Listen to this story
DownloadEmbed
 - 
Listen To The Story
Marketplace

Housing is the biggest driver of wealth and debt for most families in America. It's inextricably linked with the health of the economy, so as the market shows signs of cooling off, this week we're getting smart about it. We get a sort of "House Hunters" story from a listener who shows how her family is hitting stumbling blocks as they try to move. And how much is the economy linked to housing? Marketplace housing correspondent Amy Scott comes on to answer our questions and yours. 

On Giving Tuesday – a gift to Marketplace equals a gift to you! TODAY ONLY, you can get our new reusable bag as an extra thank-you when you make a donation in any amount. Best of all, you’re helping ensure the future of trustworthy, independent journalism. Thanks for your support!.

Become a Marketplace Investor today – in whatever amount is right for you – and keep public service journalism strong. We’re grateful for your support.

Follow Kai Ryssdal at @kairyssdal