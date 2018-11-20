Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/11/20/tech/make-me-smart-kai-and-molly/91-how-do-you-get-out-your-echo-chamber/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

It's tough to admit you have a filter bubble, and even harder to break out of it. But we all live in one: Social networks are programmed to serve up content they think will appeal to you, and that can create a feedback loop that keeps diverse voices out of your media diet. So what can you do? We asked visual journalist Jon Keegan. He worked on the Wall Street Journal’s Red Feed, Blue Feed project, which shows you the very different realities partisans see when they open Facebook. We handed him a whole bunch of Kai and Molly’s Twitter data to see if we couldn’t start to pop these bubbles by — how else? — doing the numbers.

