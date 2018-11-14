Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/11/14/business/corner-office-marketplace/aeg-ceo-says-company-recession-resistant/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

AEG is an international sports and entertainment company. It owns and operates, or is affiliated with, more than 120 of the world's biggest venues and entertainment districts, such as the O2 Arena in London, Mercedes-Platz in Berlin, the Barclays Center and PlayStation Theater in New York, and the Staples Center and L.A. Live in Los Angeles. We went out to L.A. Live, a sports and entertainment district that is about a mile and a half away from Marketplace headquarters, to talk to Dan Beckerman, the president and CEO of AEG. While there, he gave us a tour of the Staples Center which is home to Los Angeles basketball teams the Clippers, the Lakers, and the Sparks, as well as the National Hockey League’s Los Angeles Kings.

Subscribe to the Corner Office podcast on Apple Podcasts.

“I think the best compliment I can give is not to say how much your programs have taught me (a ton), but how much Marketplace has motivated me to go out and teach myself.” – Michael in Arlington, VA As a nonprofit news organization, what matters to us is the same thing that matters to you: being a source for trustworthy, independent news that makes people smarter about business and the economy. So if Marketplace has helped you understand the economy better, make more informed financial decisions or just encouraged you to think differently, we’re asking you to give a little something back. Become a Marketplace Investor today – in whatever amount is right for you – and keep public service journalism strong. We’re grateful for your support. BEFORE YOU GO