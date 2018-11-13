Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/11/13/business/make-me-smart-kai-and-molly/90-are-we-new-gilded-age/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

On a day that saw Amazon seemingly flex on dozens of cities all around the country over some 50,000 jobs, you might find yourself wondering just how big a company can get. We've been wondering that ourselves, about all kinds of companies, so we called up Tim Wu. He's got a new book on the subject, called "The Curse of Bigness: Antitrust in the New Gilded Age." He's warning of an "alien takeover" that comes when power becomes too concentrated, and the lines between corporation, government and citizenry become too blurry.

There's a lot to talk about, so the interview doesn't end when the podcast is over. Wu is going to continue taking your questions, so email them to us at makemesmart@marketplace.org.

