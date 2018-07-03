A worker repairs shipping containers at the Port of Dalian in Liaoning Province, China, in 2013. - Feng Li/Getty Images

This is what a trade war looks like. Trump has been standing his ground on tariffs (he's even had a law drafted called the FART Act — U.S. Fair and Reciprocal Tariff Act). And now the retaliation is rolling out — from Canada, China and from the EU. Canada's tariffs took effect this week. China's retaliatory package of $34 billion in tariffs is set to start on Friday. Super smart Dartmouth economics professor Doug Irwin gives us some big picture history, theory and context. Like: if you're gonna start a trade war, is a strong economy actually a good time to do it? Plus, two entrepreneurs tracking a shipment of their products from China explain why they're freaking out.

And, we're ready to talk about last week's big secret announcement: We have an Alexa skill! Just say "Alexa, Make Me Smart" for a new, exclusive explainer every weekday.

