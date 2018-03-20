Kai and Molly are getting smart about last week's nationwide walkout organized by high school students pushing for stricter gun control. First Amendment expert and lawyer Ken White (also a Twitter personality) lays out the law and history of free speech in schools. We hear from high school students, look back at the landmark case Tinker v. Des Moines and examine how social media platforms have changed the equation. But first, we have to talk about that other social media story: Facebook user data obtained by Cambridge Analytica to target political ads. Plus, a follow-up on Kai's interview with Ben Bernanke, Hank Paulson and Tim Geithner, three of the men tasked with steering the economy in 2008.
54: Protecting speech, protecting students
