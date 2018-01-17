Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/01/17/business/corner-office/not-everybody-should-own-home-and-what-housing-future-should-look/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Tim Mayopoulos joined Fannie Mae in 2009, shortly after the mortgage-backing company went into government conservatorship. He had left behind a career on Wall Street, where he worked for some of the biggest banks. Mayopoulos became CEO in 2012, but he says in the those early days at Fannie Mae during the financial crisis, "I wasn't sure things were actually going to be OK." He talks to host Kai Ryssdal about the crisis and the lingering effects it's had on Fannie Mae; why he's not convinced Fannie Mae needs to exist; and about the affordable housing crisis.

