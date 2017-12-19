- Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

In 2006, Microsoft founder Bill Gates told USA Today that "with great wealth comes great responsibility, a responsibility to give back to society and a responsibility to see that those resources are put to work in the best possible way to help those most in need."

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is the largest privately owned foundation in the world, and CEO Sue Desmond-Hellmann is charge of the $40 billion endowment. She says the foundation's job is to listen but also to innovate, especially in areas where there isn't an obvious commercial benefit.

