A jar of peanut butter, evidence from this regulatory fight, sits in the national archives. - Krissy Clark/Marketplace

For the past two episodes, we've been telling you the birth story of a single regulation, one of the most pivotal, misunderstood regulations in American history: The number of peanuts that should be in peanut butter. Today, that story comes to an end.

We're picking up the action in 1965. It's been more than six years since the Food and Drug Administration discovered a bunch of big peanut butter brands were using fewer peanuts and more artificial additives. Those heavyweights went back and forth with the government, and consumer activists like Ruth Desmond made their voices heard. It all lead up to the surreal moment when peanut butter was put on trial.

