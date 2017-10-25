- Joanna Neborsky/Marketplace

Donald Trump, the business man president, isn't the first politician to rail on government regulations. In 1979 Jimmy Carter, the Democrat peanut farmer president, told a crowd: "It should not have taken 12 years and a hearing record of over 100,000 pages for the FDA to decide what percentage of peanuts there ought to be in peanut butter."

That really happened. It's one of the most ridiculed, infuriating and misunderstood moments in American history, and it all started with one Virginia housewife. Ruth Desmond, or "Peanut Butter Grandma," as she came to be known, first traveled to Washington, D.C. to learn about dangerous food additives. She ended up taking on corporations, and tipping the U.S. into a regulatory state. This is her story.

