Join us this season as we go down the strange rabbit holes of history to find the origins of one of the most important but least understood battles in our economy today. We'll bring you tales of peanut butter, "unelected bureaucrats," the federal register, and a youth jazz orchestra. It's all to make sense of that unassuming buzzword that shapes every moment of our lives: federal regulations.