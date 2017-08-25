Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/08/25/business/corner-office-marketplace/chronicle-books-quirky-publisher-made-big-bet-retail/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

You've seen Chronicle Books whether you know it or not — they often pop up at unexpected retail outlets, like Sur La Table and Urban Outfitters. Tyrrell Mahoney is the newly appointed president of the company, but she's been with it for nearly two decades. She talks to host Kai Ryssdal about Chronicle Books' complicated relationship with Amazon, Grumpy Cat and the need for speed, and the flip side of selling your merchandise outside of a bookstore.

