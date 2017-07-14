Leigh Gallagher of Fortune Magazine and Catherine Rampell of the Washington Post join us to discuss the week's business and economic news. This week, Congress was back in town, we were introduced to MAGAnomics and Fed Chair Janet Yellen testified on Capitol Hill. We look at what Yellen said during her testimony, and with her term nearing an end, we ask how the Fed would change if Janet Yellen were not reappointed. Plus, we revisit the Trump administration’s economic plan of growing the economy at 3 percent and if the plan is feasible.
Is Janet Yellen's time as Fed chair coming to a close?
