Our latest Marketplace-Edison Research Poll finds that 18- to 24-year-olds are stressed out by the economy. - Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Some good news: According to the latest Marketplace-Edison Research Poll, Americans are feeling less anxious about the economy. That is, unless you're between 18 and 24, in which case you're losing sleep over your job, housing and retirement.

Straddling millennials and Generation Z, 18- to 24-year-olds are entering adulthood in a fast-moving political environment, where traditional career paths are changing faster than a social media status update.

So this week on Marketplace Weekend, we want hear from you or someone you know. What are the challenges facing 18- to 24-year-olds in America today? What could the government do to help you feel less anxious about the economy and your future financial life? Or perhaps you're a parent with children in this age group. How are you helping them? And how does their anxiety compare to concerns you had at that stage in life?

Come talk to us. Hit us up on Twitter and Facebook. Send us an email at Weekend@marketplace.org, or give us a call: 800-648-5114.