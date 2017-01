01/11/17: Rise of the minivan

The Detroit Auto show has revved up, and there's an unlikely star at the center of it all: the minivan. CNET's Tim Stevens joined us to talk about how the vehicle can be a playground for all kinds of tech. Next, we'll talk about a division at Yahoo, where some assets will be separated and placed under a new brand name: "Altaba." Finally, we'll look at Norway's decision to phase out its FM radio network.