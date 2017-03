Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="http://www.marketplace.org/2017/03/16/business/corner-office-marketplace/taskrabbit-what-work-will-look-future-says-ceo/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Stacy Brown-Philpot took over the CEO job at TaskRabbit less than a year ago. Today she's announcing that the on-demand chore and handyman service will double the number of cities it operates in over the next six months. The first five include Cincinnati, Minneapolis, and Kansas City. Brown-Philpot also talks to host Kai Ryssdal about the changing nature of work, and why she thinks working for companies like TaskRabbit are the future.

Subscribe to the Corner Office podcast on iTunes.