IBM's 'Watson' computing system at a press conference to discuss the upcoming Man V. Machine 'Jeopardy!' competition at the IBM T.J. Watson Research Center on January 13, 2011 in Yorktown Heights, New York. - Ben Hider/Getty Images

The more things change, the more they stay the same. The debt limit, South by Southwest and other recurring disruptions on this week's Make Me Smart. Also singer-songwriter Marian Call debuts a snippet of a new song about our changing relationship to work.

In August of last year, Call, who lives in Juneau, Alaska wanted to write about our changing relationship to work. Marian Call sent out a quick tweet to her followers, and then went to bed.

When she woke up, her tweet had gone viral. Buzz Aldrin, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Sheryl Sandberg and so many others all shared their first seven jobs. Kai Ryssdal talked to her about the phenomenon on Marketplace, and Call mentioned that she needed a way to crunch the data. After the interview aired, she got a call from a social product manager at IBM, who put the Watson supercomputer on the case.