President Donald Trump addressed Congress last night and we're back to look at what wasn't in the speech and how to read between the lines.

Plus: founders remorse? CEO Travis Kalanick apologized to his drivers and employees, this time for losing his temper with a driver who challenged the ride-hailing company's business strategy. We'll talk about reputation, remorse and the ramifications for other companies.