Kids are carrying the box office as PG-rated films dominate

For many Americans, Thanksgiving is about food, or family, or football. But for some, it’s also about going to see a film.

Thanksgiving week is a famously high-traffic time for cinemas, and last year broke records, with U.S. cinemas pulling in $420 million in ticket sales across the five-day Thanksgiving holiday period. Those sales amount to roughly 30 million moviegoers.

What's different about this year though, is that the blockbusters viewers are catching are probably rated PG.

Ben Cohen writes the "Science of Success" column for the Wall Street Journal where he explored the recent PG movie boom. He joined “Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal to talk about why these particular movies are seeing so much success.

