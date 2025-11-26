Marketplace®

Nov 26, 2025

Kids are carrying the box office as PG-rated films dominate

PG-rated movies like “Lilo & Stitch” and “A Minecraft Movie” and have been standouts for theaters, while PG-13 staples have been struggling.

Cultureby Kai Ryssdal, Andie Corban and Sarah Leeson
PG-rated films like "A Minecraft Movie" and "KPop Demon Hunters" have bolstered box office sales.
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Netflix

For many Americans, Thanksgiving is about food, or family, or football. But for some, it’s also about going to see a film.

Thanksgiving week is a famously high-traffic time for cinemas, and last year broke records, with U.S. cinemas pulling in $420 million in ticket sales across the five-day Thanksgiving holiday period. Those sales amount to roughly 30 million moviegoers.

What's different about this year though, is that the blockbusters viewers are catching are probably rated PG.

Ben Cohen writes the "Science of Success" column for the Wall Street Journal where he explored the recent PG movie boom. He joined “Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal to talk about why these particular movies are seeing so much success.

Listen in the player above to hear the conversation.

