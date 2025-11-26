Trump admin unveils Medicare negotiated price cuts for 15 drugs

Late on Tuesday, the Trump administration announced price reductions for 15 drugs covered by the Medicare Part D program following negotiations with major drugmakers. The federal government says the new, lower prices will save taxpayers $12 billion in Medicare spending.

Among the drugs included in the list of 15 are popular diabetes and obesity treatments. Medicare will get a 71% discount off the list price of Ozempic and Wegovy starting in 2027. That will bring the monthly costs of those drugs down from nearly $1,000 to $274.

GLP-1s like Wegovy have surged in popularity in recent years and have resulted in big changes to the weight-loss economy and the food industry.

Novo Nordisk, the maker of Wegovy and Ozempic, recently lowered the monthly price for existing patients who pay out of pocket.

Earlier this month, the Trump administration also announced that some future obesity drugs from Novo Nordisk and Eli Lily will also be available for lower prices through a government-run website; the administration said that the site will launch early next year.

These aren’t the only drugs that’ll be discounted. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced price reductions for 14 other drugs starting in 2027. (See the full list below.)

The agency is able to negotiate some drug prices for Medicare recipients because of a bill signed by former President Joe Biden back in 2022: the Inflation Reduction Act, which allowed the CMS to negotiate the price of 15 drugs per year with pharmaceutical companies for the first time.

The law didn’t allow those negotiated prices to take effect until 2026, though, so we’re about to see the first batch of them in January — lower prices for certain diabetes drugs and a popular blood thinner, which the Biden administration negotiated last year.

Then, we’ll see the next round of negotiated prices in 2027 for Ozempic, Wegovy, and others.

Here’s the full list of prices negotiated down by the Trump administration. Figures reflect negotiated drug prices in 2027 for a 30-day supply versus the sticker price of a 30-day supply in 2024. All numbers are courtesy of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.