As Ozempic changes how Americans eat, the food industry is trying to adapt

Earlier this week, Costco, the chain that makes money selling giant portions of food, announced it’ll start carrying GLP-1 weight loss drugs Ozempic and Wegovy. The out-of-pocket cost will be about $499 a month, lower than the list prices.

The popularity of these medications, along with rising inflation, means a lot of consumers are seeking out smaller portions at restaurants and grocery stores. And brands are taking notice.

Coca-Cola is going to start selling mini cans at convenience stores. The Olive Garden is testing smaller portions at some locations. Smoothie King now has a GLP-1 menu.

“They’re all trying to kind of recalibrate and look to see where the future’s going to be,” said Stephen Zagor, a restaurant and food consultant.

Something like 12% of Americans have used GLP-1 drugs for weight loss. As prices come down and drug companies invest in better oral versions of the injectable medication, the number of users could grow. That’s tricky for the food business because solely selling smaller portions, at lower prices, isn’t going to bring in enough money.

“Restaurants still have costs to pay,” Zagor said. “They have fixed labor to pay. And so, when you have a smaller portion there has to be a way of being creative.”

The whole protein craze? It’s related. People on GLP1s are often encouraged to prioritize protein. So, companies are capitalizing on it by expanding their offerings and charging more. The grocery store is filled with protein-packed everything now. Starbucks recently started selling drinks that feature protein-boosted milk and cold foam.

“That feels like that’s a message for every consumer,” said Lynn Dornblaser, director of innovation and insight at Mintel.

She said weight loss drugs aren’t just impacting the diets of people who take them. They inherently alter the diets of family members and friends eating with them. And they’re upping the conversation around better nutrition and smaller portion sizes.

“I’m sure a lot of people think, ‘Well, I’m not on the medication but that sounds like a good thing for me to do,’” Dornblaser said.

Of course, there are still plenty of places out there to get Frappuccinos and fried cheese. Robert Byrne, director of consumer and industry insights at food service advisory firm Technomic, said surveys show cravings still drive eating out at restaurants, whether people are on weight loss drugs or not.

“The ordering habits that we see tend to be similar,” Byrne said. “It doesn’t change what they’re ordering.”

He said restaurants need to entice people with fun foods that justify the price.