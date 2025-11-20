Marketplace®

Daily business news and economic stories
Donate
Nov 20, 2025

A check-in on the American brand

The American brand has attracted people and businesses to this country for decades. What happens if it changes? 

Cultureby Kai Ryssdal and Maria Hollenhorst
Download
A worker cleans Ronald McDonald, the mascot of fast-food company McDonald's, in Secunderabad, India on May 20, 2020. In some ways, McDonald's is a mascot for the American brand.
A worker cleans Ronald McDonald, the mascot of fast-food company McDonald's, in Secunderabad, India on May 20, 2020. In some ways, McDonald's is a mascot for the American brand.
Noah Seelam/AFP via Getty Images

Here is a series of facts that might not seem connected, but almost certainly are: 

1) The number of new international students enrolled at U.S. colleges and universities dropped by 17% this fall.

2) Levi’s, the denim company, listed “rising anti-Americanism” as a risk to its business in a regulatory filing in the U.K. earlier this year. 

3) American companies, including McDonald’s and Coca-Cola, have recently launched ad campaigns downplaying their American roots. 

“People [outside the U.S.] don’t go to McDonald’s to buy hamburgers,” said Usha Haley, a professor of management and international business at Wichita State University. “What they go for is an American experience.”

You could say that the “American experience” is one of the United States’ primary exports — consumers around the world purchase Levi’s jeans and Coca-Cola, partially because of the U.S. brand identity itself. 

“I came here as a student many, many decades ago from India, and brand America attracted me here as it does for my students around the world,” said Haley. “America stood for predictability, the shining city on the hill, an educational system par excellence, and the ability to be what you want to be.”

However, there are signs now that the American brand is losing luster. A recent annual ranking of national brands based on a survey of 40,000 people listed the United States brand image as 14th in the world. “Which is by far the lowest it's ever been, and the first time that it's ever dropped out of the top 10,” said Simon Anholt, creator and publisher of the Nation Brands Index. “Measuring is the easy part, to be honest with you,” he said. “The difficult thing is doing something about it if you don't like what you find.”

Click the audio player above to hear Ryssdal talk with Haley and Anholt about what’s happening to the American brand and what that means for the U.S. economy. 

Related Topics

Stories You Might Like

View All

Latest Episodes

View All Shows
  • Marketplace Morning Report
    3 hours ago
    6:49
  • Marketplace Tech
    5 hours ago
    10:38
  • Marketplace
    16 hours ago
    25:43
  • Make Me Smart
    19 hours ago
    15:34
  • Million Bazillion
    10 days ago
    32:45
  • This Is Uncomfortable
    4 months ago
    35:26