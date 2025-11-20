A check-in on the American brand

Here is a series of facts that might not seem connected, but almost certainly are:

1) The number of new international students enrolled at U.S. colleges and universities dropped by 17% this fall.

2) Levi’s, the denim company, listed “rising anti-Americanism” as a risk to its business in a regulatory filing in the U.K. earlier this year.

3) American companies, including McDonald’s and Coca-Cola, have recently launched ad campaigns downplaying their American roots.

“People [outside the U.S.] don’t go to McDonald’s to buy hamburgers,” said Usha Haley, a professor of management and international business at Wichita State University. “What they go for is an American experience.”

You could say that the “American experience” is one of the United States’ primary exports — consumers around the world purchase Levi’s jeans and Coca-Cola, partially because of the U.S. brand identity itself.

“I came here as a student many, many decades ago from India, and brand America attracted me here as it does for my students around the world,” said Haley. “America stood for predictability, the shining city on the hill, an educational system par excellence, and the ability to be what you want to be.”

However, there are signs now that the American brand is losing luster. A recent annual ranking of national brands based on a survey of 40,000 people listed the United States brand image as 14th in the world. “Which is by far the lowest it's ever been, and the first time that it's ever dropped out of the top 10,” said Simon Anholt, creator and publisher of the Nation Brands Index. “Measuring is the easy part, to be honest with you,” he said. “The difficult thing is doing something about it if you don't like what you find.”

