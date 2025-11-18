Marketplace®

Daily business news and economic stories
Nov 18, 2025

Former roller derby skater turns her passion into a business with skate shop

Allie Trela-Jones owns Bruised Boutique Skate Shop in Nashua, New Hampshire. It specializes in roller derby, skate park, and recreational skates.

My Economyby Sofia Terenzio
Allie Trela-Jones, aka "Dee Stortion," opened the Bruised Boutique Skate Shop as a place for local derby teams to find equipment.
Courtesy Trela-Jones

When a friend asked her to help start a roller derby team in New Hampshire, Allie Trela-Jones jumped on the idea.

“I saw these incredible women whipping around the track, and I said, I don't know what this is, but I know I want to do this,” recalled Trela-Jones.

Soon after starting the team, she came across a problem. There weren’t many places for her and her teammates to buy skates, pads, and other equipment.

“I decided to put up a website and look into some different vendors where they could we could get some wheels and some of the smaller things that people couldn't get at their local skate shop.”

And from there her accidental business took off. She’s now the pound owner of the Bruised Boutique Skate Shop in Nashua, New Hampshire.

To hear more of Trela Jone’s story, click the audio player above.

