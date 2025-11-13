Marketplace®

Daily business news and economic stories
Donate
Nov 13, 2025

The death of the penny is leaving businesses stuck in the middle

As the circulation of the penny falls, businesses are rounding bills or asking customers without exact change to use credit cards.

Retailby Kai Ryssdal and Andie Corban
Download
The final pennies were struck at a U.S. Mint facility in Philadelphia.
The final pennies were struck at a U.S. Mint facility in Philadelphia.
Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images

On Nov. 12, the U.S. Mint pressed its final penny. Shortages are affecting businesses faster than expected, writes Heather Haddon, a restaurant reporter at the Wall Street Journal. She spoke with “Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal about how businesses and consumers are trying to adapt.

“A penny might not sound like much, but for some folks who are literally watching their pennies, it does matter,” Haddon said.

Click the audio player above to hear their conversation.

Related Topics

Collections:

Stories You Might Like

View All

Latest Episodes

View All Shows
  • Marketplace
    4 hours ago
    25:55
  • Make Me Smart
    7 hours ago
    21:10
  • Marketplace Morning Report
    12 hours ago
    7:04
  • Marketplace Tech
    17 hours ago
    9:04
  • Million Bazillion
    3 days ago
    32:45
  • This Is Uncomfortable
    3 months ago
    35:26