The death of the penny is leaving businesses stuck in the middle

On Nov. 12, the U.S. Mint pressed its final penny. Shortages are affecting businesses faster than expected, writes Heather Haddon, a restaurant reporter at the Wall Street Journal. She spoke with “Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal about how businesses and consumers are trying to adapt.

“A penny might not sound like much, but for some folks who are literally watching their pennies, it does matter,” Haddon said.

