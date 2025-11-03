Pumpkinscaping could be coming to a porch near you

If you’re interested in upping your fall porch display but don’t have the wherewithal to style the pumpkins yourself, there’s a growing cadre of businesses willing to decorate your porch — for a price.

“All of the pumpkin entrepreneurs who I interviewed have a variety of packages that kind of start in the low-ish hundreds, like $300 or so, and go up to over $1,000,” said Lane Florsheim, style reporter at The Wall Street Journal who covered the “pumpkinscaping” trend.

“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal spoke with Florsheim about her reporting on pumpkin styling.

