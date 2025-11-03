Marketplace®

Daily business news and economic stories
Nov 3, 2025

Pumpkinscaping could be coming to a porch near you

As Americans splash out more cash on Halloween with every passing year, some households are dropping $1,000 or more on custom porch decor.

Cultureby Kai Ryssdal and Sean McHenry
"These pumpkins can last for weeks and even months, depending on the climate," said Lane Florsheim at the Wall Street Journal. "You can hit both Halloween and Thanksgiving."
"These pumpkins can last for weeks and even months, depending on the climate," said Lane Florsheim at the Wall Street Journal. "You can hit both Halloween and Thanksgiving."
Carolyn Van Houten/The Washington Post via Getty Images

If you’re interested in upping your fall porch display but don’t have the wherewithal to style the pumpkins yourself, there’s a growing cadre of businesses willing to decorate your porch — for a price.

“All of the pumpkin entrepreneurs who I interviewed have a variety of packages that kind of start in the low-ish hundreds, like $300 or so, and go up to over $1,000,” said Lane Florsheim, style reporter at The Wall Street Journal who covered the “pumpkinscaping” trend.

“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal spoke with Florsheim about her reporting on pumpkin styling.

To listen to their conversation, use the media player above.

