Marketplace®

Daily business news and economic stories
Donate
Oct 31, 2025

Brick by brick, this small business owner built a unique local attraction

Will Quam discusses launching his brick-based walking tour company, Brick of Chicago, and how he’s making it work financially.

My Economyby Sofia Terenzio
Download
"There's a huge amount of overlap between my theater background and the work I do today," said Quam. "I'm still performing."
"There's a huge amount of overlap between my theater background and the work I do today," said Quam. "I'm still performing."
Kyle Frederickson

Will Quam runs Brick of Chicago, a brick-based walking tour company in Chicago, Illinois.

Quam came into his tour business, he says, almost by accident. Formerly a theater teacher, he would travel across the city and suburbs for his job.

“What you start to notice the more time you spend in Chicago is how the building forms repeat,” said Quam. “We build the same bungalow over and over again, or the same two flat, but the brick is what makes each one unique.”

As his interest in architecture and masonry grew, he started developing tours of different neighborhoods in the city. And when the pandemic hit, and his teaching stopped, he turned to his tour business for income.

Today, Quam’s developed 11 different tours and guides anywhere from five to eight tours a week.

To hear more of Quam’s story, click the audio player above.

Tell us about your economy:

Required

By submitting, you consent to receive information about American Public Media's programs and offerings. You may opt-out at any time clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of any email communication. View our Privacy Policy.

Related Topics

Collections:

Stories You Might Like

View All

Latest Episodes

View All Shows
  • Make Me Smart
    6 hours ago
    28:30
  • Marketplace
    7 hours ago
    25:20
  • Marketplace Morning Report
    14 hours ago
    6:38
  • Marketplace Tech
    19 hours ago
    13:57
  • Million Bazillion
    4 days ago
    25:30
  • This Is Uncomfortable
    3 months ago
    35:26