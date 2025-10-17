Are we all foodies now?

In the aughts and early 2010s, a new species of internet blogger rose to prominence in the culinary world: the self-fashioned “foodie,” a person obsessed with finding the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and keeping up with the most innovative chefs.

But while calling yourself a “foodie” is not so cool anymore, food and culture writer Jaya Saxena argues in Eater that the foodie has had a bigger impact on Americans’ palates than some might like to admit.

“We are living in the era of the foodie, such that the word foodie doesn’t even matter anymore,” Saxena said. “It’s describing a behavior that the vast majority of us engage in, in one way or another.”

Saxena spoke with “Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal about the world that foodies created, and how foodieism may be getting more expensive as restaurants face rising costs due to tariffs.

