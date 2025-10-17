Marketplace®

Daily business news and economic stories
Donate
Oct 17, 2025

Are we all foodies now?

Describing oneself as a “foodie” may be out of style, but the tastes and behaviors of the foodie may have made their way into your culinary habits more than you might think

Cultureby Kai Ryssdal and Livi Burdette
Download
Foodie culture has gone mainstream, writes Jaya Saxena in Eater, which means we might be more willing to stand in a long line for a hot new restaurant or add a new ingredient to our home cooking rotation.
Foodie culture has gone mainstream, writes Jaya Saxena in Eater, which means we might be more willing to stand in a long line for a hot new restaurant or add a new ingredient to our home cooking rotation.
Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

In the aughts and early 2010s, a new species of internet blogger rose to prominence in the culinary world: the self-fashioned “foodie,” a person obsessed with finding the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and keeping up with the most innovative chefs.

But while calling yourself a “foodie” is not so cool anymore, food and culture writer Jaya Saxena argues in Eater that the foodie has had a bigger impact on Americans’ palates than some might like to admit.

“We are living in the era of the foodie, such that the word foodie doesn’t even matter anymore,” Saxena said. “It’s describing a behavior that the vast majority of us engage in, in one way or another.”

Saxena spoke with “Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal about the world that foodies created, and how foodieism may be getting more expensive as restaurants face rising costs due to tariffs.

Click the audio player above to listen to the full conversation.

Related Topics

Collections:

Stories You Might Like

View All

Latest Episodes

View All Shows
  • Marketplace
    4 hours ago
    25:41
  • Make Me Smart
    5 hours ago
    29:45
  • Marketplace Morning Report
    11 hours ago
    6:15
  • Marketplace Tech
    16 hours ago
    10:22
  • Million Bazillion
    4 days ago
    27:40
  • This Is Uncomfortable
    2 months ago
    35:26