The end of Microsoft Windows 10 updates will affect millions of users

There are over 500 million people globally who use Microsoft Windows 10 on their computer. And now, Microsoft has ended automatic, free updates for that operating system starting Tuesday, Oct. 14. It wants users to upgrade to Windows 11.

For those who haven’t made the switch, there are options. But Microsoft warned that failing to keep your computer up to date could pose security risks.

Consumer advocates say the end of 10 may result in millions of computers getting junked, and they’re calling on Microsoft to reverse could .

Earlier this year, Peter Volin logged onto his computer at his home in Albany, California, and got an email from Microsoft that Windows 10 was not going to be supported anymore. “I was annoyed, to say the least,” Volin said.

He learned that Windows 10 would no longer be receiving free, automatic updates. Microsoft said he needed to upgrade to Windows 11.

Volin is in his seventies and turned to his computer guy for help.

“He looked at it and said, ‘You're not gonna be able to use this computer past a certain point in the fall of 2025,’” Volin said.

His computer didn’t meet the technical requirements to make the upgrade. So, he ended up spending $1,500 on a new one.

“This was certainly an expense that I could have put off for another two or three years,” Volin said.

Peter Volin, a retired benefits manager for the East Bay Regional Park District, works at his new home computer. Volin said he recently upgraded after Microsoft ended free updates for Windows 10, a move critics warn could create massive electronic waste. Gustavo Hernandez/KQED

Windows 10 first booted up over a decade ago. And it’s still widely popular, with around 40% of all Windows users worldwide running it.

But in 2023, Microsoft announced that the end of 10 was coming. That means computers running Windows 10 will still function, but Microsoft will no longer offer technical support, software updates, or security fixes.

“We estimated that 400 million computers that are currently in use won't be able to make that switch,” said Jenn Engstrom, the state director of the California Public Interest Research Group, the California branch of a non-partisan consumer advocacy organization.

“We think that when people buy a device, they should be able to use it as long as they possibly can,” Engstrom said.

The nonprofit petitioned Microsoft to continue supporting Windows 10, in part, to prevent an estimated 1.6 billion tons of e-waste.

“It's bad for consumers, it's bad for security and it's bad for the environment,” Engstrom said.

Microsoft declined a request for comment. The company has changed policies in the past after pressure from consumer advocates.

Last year, Microsoft announced it would offer Windows 10 security updates for schools in the United States until 2027. And just last month it announced a year of free extended support to Windows 10 users in parts of Europe.

While the end of 10 might be unwelcome for everyday users, some IT specialists say it’s actually a good thing. Vladimir Galant said for cybersecurity, it’s better for businesses to just make the upgrade to Windows 11.

“It's like you run a restaurant and your gas stove started to leak gas. So, it's old. Are you going to keep repairing it? Or are you going to replace it for the sake of your business?” said Galant.

He’s the owner of 911 PC Help in San Francisco. They’re an outsourced IT department for small businesses in the Bay Area.

“Because if something happens security wise, they can go down for a long time, and that's what we're trying to avoid,” Galant said.

Windows 10 users can switch to Windows 11 for free if their computer meets the requirements, and Microsoft is offering the option to buy a year of extended security protection for folks who aren’t ready to upgrade. But that won’t include troubleshooting or technical support.