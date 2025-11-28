Marketplace®

Accessibility has long been aided by the advancement of technology. When it comes to artificial intelligence, accessibility is top of mind for Taylor Arndt, chief operations officer at Techopolis Online Solutions.

"Every coding job is now being helped with AI," said Arndt. Courtesy Arndt

Arndt has been blind since birth, and so accessibility has been a lifelong battle. When she was in school, she often received physical materials she wasn’t able to read. So, she bought her own hand-held scanner and downloaded a screen reader.

At 14, Arndt taught herself to code. Now, as a coder working on AI, Arndt said AI models need to be trained on data that has already incorporated accessibility measures in order for it to help others with disabilities.

Listen to the episode to hear Arndt’s full story.