The latest consumer luxury item: butter

Despite concerns over the future of this economy, consumer spending has remained resilient in recent months. And with an uncertain future ahead, consumers are splurging on a little treat for their kitchen.

At the grocery stores, even as food prices fluctuate, consumers are still finding a little slice of paradise in the dairy isle. Kristina Peterson recently wrote about how fancier, fattier butter is flying off the shelves.

“Butter is benefiting from this backlash against processed foods,” said Kristina Peterson at Bloomberg. “People are attracted by butter’s short ingredient list.”

That ingredient list: cream and salt.

Marketplace host Kristin Schwab spoke with Peterson about why consumers are willing to put their money where their mouth is, when it comes to butter.

