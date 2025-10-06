Marketplace®

Oct 6, 2025

The latest consumer luxury item: butter

Consumer spending has remained resilient as the top 10% of earners accounted for roughly 50% of consumer spending in the third quarter. But one of the “luxury” goods they are spending it on is simple mixture of salt and cream.

Economyby Kristin Schwab and Nicholas Guiang
"There is something about spending a little bit more for a product that you will get to enjoy for days if not weeks, that appeals to people," said Kristina Peterson at Bloomberg.
Antoine Boureau/Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images

Despite concerns over the future of this economy, consumer spending has remained resilient in recent months. And with an uncertain future ahead, consumers are splurging on a little treat for their kitchen.

At the grocery stores, even as food prices fluctuate, consumers are still finding a little slice of paradise in the dairy isle. Kristina Peterson recently wrote about how fancier, fattier butter is flying off the shelves.

“Butter is benefiting from this backlash against processed foods,” said Kristina Peterson at Bloomberg. “People are attracted by butter’s short ingredient list.”

That ingredient list: cream and salt.

Marketplace host Kristin Schwab spoke with Peterson about why consumers are willing to put their money where their mouth is, when it comes to butter.

To listen to their full conversation, click the audio player above.

