Marketplace®

Plus: A 2026 housing market forecast, AI data center debt, and a coal rebrand.
The data were collected in late November, during peak Black Friday discount season.
Andrew Prokop, senior politics correspondent at Vox, argues that policy makers have been relying less on economists for the last decade.
Experts predict a gradually improving market, with some big caveats.
Oracle and other firms are taking out loans to build data centers that they will rent to AI companies. Investors are starting to wonder if that bet will pay off.
Proving that alternative uses for coal are viable is no small feat, but perhaps the trickier task is shifting coal’s negative reputation.