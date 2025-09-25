Why are restaurant chains opening beverage-focused spinoffs?

Though Americans are being a bit more careful with their wallets because of inflation and economic uncertainty, they are still spending big on eating and drinking out. And more and more, companies are trying to cash in on the beverages.

Chick-fil-A just announced it’s opening a drinks-focused concept called Daybright, which will sell coffee, smoothies, and juices. Taco Bell is expanding its Live Más Café. And McDonald’s is testing out a new beverage menu.

Lizzy Freier has a standing date with Starbucks every morning before work: “[An] oatmilk vanilla latte or cold brew drink. I see it as a treat to myself,” she said.

Freier is the senior director of menu research and insights at Technomic, a foodservice research firm. She said as consumers’ wallets have tightened, they’ve become more willing to spend on smaller treats — like drinks.

“And so yes while, you know, a coffee beverage that’s seven bucks isn’t cheap by any means, it is definitely less expensive instead of getting a full meal,” she said.

For companies, beverage concepts require less space, equipment, and labor, which means better margins.

And Dan Su, a consumer equity analyst at Morningstar, said people who stop in for drinks are more likely to grab food, too.

“They’re probably going to drive better store traffic during the non-meal times,” he said.

Consumers are especially attracted to limited-time beverages, Su said. They want to try trendy drinks like boba tea and dirty soda — that’s soda with creamer and flavored syrups. And they like to customize orders so they can try out hacks from TikTok.

“The focus is really on companies’ ability to innovate,” Su said.

It’s why this time of year, pumpkin spice everything is everywhere.