This artist’s “side hustle” is renting her home out to camera crews

A few years ago, Chicago homeowner Jill Narhstredt learned about an app called “Peerspace,” where property owners can advertise spaces for photo and video shoots, parties, and other events.

“I looked through the app a little bit and thought, ‘well, my house is pretty cute,’’ said Narhstedt. “And so, I went and just signed myself up.”

Since then, Narhsted said, her home has been used in commercial shoots for a jewelry company, a desktop printer company, a dog feeder company, and other products. “I’ve discovered a thing they love about my house, is that it’s lived in,” she said. “The first thing I say when the production team walks in is, it's, ‘make yourself at home.;”

