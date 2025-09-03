Your favorite TikTok may be a marketing campaign

A new scripted comedy series called “Roomies” is gaining popularity on TikTok, where 10 two-minute or shorter episodes have racked up over 4 million views, with top comments like “I can’t believe this is free.” While free to watch, “Roomies” is a marketing campaign, created and produced by Bilt, the credit card company that lets users pay rent with the card.



”Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal spoke with Patrick Coffee at the Wall Street Journal about how companies are creating TikTok sitcoms as marketing campaigns.

To hear their conversation, use the audio player above.