Marketplace®

Daily business news and economic stories
Donate
Sep 3, 2025

Your favorite TikTok may be a marketing campaign

A scripted comedy series on TikTok has racked up over 4 million views. Most viewers don’t know that it’s a marketing campaign.

Cultureby Kai Ryssdal and Iru Ekpunobi
Download
"The idea is that over time they'll realize, 'Oh, wait a second, this company that I'm aware of created this show that I'm also aware of,'" said Patrick Coffee at the Wall Street Journal.
"The idea is that over time they'll realize, 'Oh, wait a second, this company that I'm aware of created this show that I'm also aware of,'" said Patrick Coffee at the Wall Street Journal.
Mario Tama/Getty Images

A new scripted comedy series called “Roomies” is gaining popularity on TikTok, where 10 two-minute or shorter episodes have racked up over 4 million views, with top comments like “I can’t believe this is free.” While free to watch, “Roomies” is a marketing campaign, created and produced by Bilt, the credit card company that lets users pay rent with the card.

”Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal spoke with Patrick Coffee at the Wall Street Journal about how companies are creating TikTok sitcoms as marketing campaigns.

To hear their conversation, use the audio player above.

Related Topics

Collections:

Stories You Might Like

View All

Latest Episodes

View All Shows
  • Marketplace
    2 hours ago
    26:17
  • Make Me Smart
    7 hours ago
    22:53
  • Marketplace Morning Report
    10 hours ago
    7:05
  • Marketplace Tech
    15 hours ago
    5:14
  • Million Bazillion
    9 days ago
    25:40
  • This Is Uncomfortable
    a month ago
    35:26